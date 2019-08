Gary Neville, Former Manchester United defender boldly claimed during a pre-season debate with Reds legend Jamie Carragher that Salah will leave Anfield ‘in the next 12 months’.

But Salah has said he is happy at the club in comments emphasising his special relationship with the fans.

“I’m happy at Liverpool

“I’m happy in the city

“I love the fans and they love me

“I’m happy at the club.”