I have no ill-feeling against anybody in 8th Senate, says Omo- Agege

By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC/Delta Central) has said that he has no ill-feelings or holds any grudge against any of his colleagues over what transpired in the 8th Senate.

Sen. Omo-Agege, who was alleged to have been involved in the April mace theft saga in Senate, said he has put all the allegations behind him and is focusing on the 9th Senate.

He made this clarification on Monday while addressing the press at his Asokoro residence Abuja, insisting that the 8th Senate was history as the focus now for all senators in the 9th National Assembly is how to improve the wellbeing and welfare of ordinary Nigerians through legislative interventions.

“Like all phases of life, the eighth Senate has come and gone, making all what happened then, history now. I begrudge nobody over any issue in the 8th Senate. Even the election that brought me in as deputy President of the 9th Senate last week has closed the chapter of the 8th Senate as far as partisan issues are concerned.

“At inauguration on the day of the election, there were 62 APC senators, 44 PDP and 1YPP, meaning that the 68 votes I got cut across party lines.

“With such bipartisan or multi-partisan confidence reposed in one, the era of partisanship is gone. I will assist the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan in making the Senate and by extension the National Assembly one for the benefit of all Nigerians,” he said.

Sen. Omo-Agege promised that the 9th Senate will work assiduously in ensuring a level playing ground in order to actualise President Muhammadu Buhari’s next level agenda.

He added that “we shall give the required collaboration to the executive arm of government and help in putting in place the needed enabling environment for execution of the next level agenda.”