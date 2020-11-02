‘I have never gone in search of a job’ Says Ajibola

Ademola MoreKlue Ajibola is a young man who believes he has a lot to offer the society.

He is passionate about the growth and development of the youths, young ones and

getting it done rightly.

He is the Founder/Project CEO for MoreKlue All Youth Awards Africa, MAYA AWARDS.

In this exclusive interview with MUTIAT ALLI, he speaks about growing up, the inspiration behind his yearly MAYA Awards where over 100 youths are recognized, challenges, supposed political ambition among others.

What was growing up like for you? Your childhood dreams, education and family?

I’m Ademola Titilopemi Ajibola. I’m popularly known as ATA or Ademola Maya Awards. Childhood for me was good and bad.

I lived the rich kid life and equally the poor kid life so I’m a beautiful blend of both worlds.

I schooled in Osogbo and Ibadan and ended up with a degree in Economics from Osun State University.

I’m the first son of my parents 3 children. I’m a very playful, but stubborn positive person who wants everyone to be happy and win always.

How did your journey into media and entertainment start? And what’s it been like so far?

My first baptism of fire was in 2006 when I had my first show and it failed and a boss of mine, David Ajiboye, gave me a platform to always get interviews done and published on Nigerian Tribune newspapers.

From there, I moved to other aspects of media and started developing contents and materials.

My first show in 2006 failed woefully, then in 2010, as a final year student, I had a bigger show with superstar acts in Osun State.

And that’s where it picked up. Today, I’ve done over 30 events and gigs across Nigeria and have gone on to do several media assignments in West Africa countries.

What inspired Maya Awards? And how did you go about organizing the first ever award?

In 2010, I realised that it was imperative for us, as a people, to celebrate ourselves while we are yet alive.

At that time, I was in my final year in the university and I started the MoreKlue Entertainment Awards Night.

After graduation, I felt the need to continue with the awards on a broader level that would celebrate, inspire and motivate people.

So, I changed the name and concept to accommodate more Africans generally and youths specifically.

Today, we have had winners and nominees from about 12 countries and we are still spreading our wings.

We intend to cover all the countries in Africa in due course. MAYA Awards was bore out of the need to celebrate HARDWORK and EXCELLENCE in young people in Africa.

For almost a decade you have been running your awards, what have been the challenges, experiences, testimony and more?

The challenges are enormous and quite tasking. We have won, we have failed. I’ve crashed, I’ve risen.

So many friends have become enemies, while many enemies have become friends. While some people think some people win my awards because they are friends, some will think some people won because they paid.

Too much vexations by people who will rather assume someone like this should win, yet won’t even vote for the same someone.

I have be abused, insulted and accused of many offenses by some people who lost expected awards.

Most times, people expect their nominees to be the eventual winners. But rather than vote, they sit down somewhere and expect magic.

If one doesn’t vote, how would one’s candidate win? This same problem is why Nigeria is where it is.

All we do is complain but never vote the right ones in. Until the wrong ones vote themselves in.

MAYA Awards has changed my level and it has caused me endless sleeplessness.

I’m just happy that God has helped me to consistently move the brand from an “ibadan brand” to a “continental brand” and we hope we get to be an “international brand” soon.

I have like 5 Commissioners of Youths, in Nigeria as personal friends and that goes to tell me always than I’m a true youth that represent the interest of millions of youths in Nigeria.

We have for 6 years, sustained the platform without sponsorship from any brand. How far have you come doing the businesses you do?

I have met, interviewed and given awards to over 150 celebrities within and outside Nigeria.

I have also been able to create for myself a role model status with my support for youngsters and my ability, by God’s Grace, to be able to create paths for freedom for those coming after me in several line of businesses.

Tell us about your proposed political project? And if in power what would you do differently? Well, the political agenda is to make life better.

I personally don’t buy the idea of complaining about bad governance as we all have the same opportunity to shoot at it.

We need to come forward with our ideas to make a better society for ourselves. For me, I’m done complaining and want to start acting.

I wanted to run in 2015 and 2019 but I was not allowed and this time, I’ve decided to run in 2023 for a legislative office and I hope and pray and I’m working towards it to liberate our people.

The A.T.A Movement is the vehicle we are using to bring our dreams to reality.

The ATA Movement was created with a sole goal of, PRO BONO PUBLICO (For The Public Good) and I won’t let my people down by not keeping my words.

Your Book of Moreklue stories, what’s it about? It is just an expository on the life I’ve lived for 3 decades.

There are many misconceptions about me and my doings and I’ve carefully addressed all of that in this new book.

I felt it was high time I spoke about all that’s happened to me in a full note. The book as I opine, is to be a hustler’s guide.

Too many lessons to learn by people coming after me and to many experiences to share with those in my age group or even older than I am. I strongly recommend everyone should read.

I’d release the book in 2021 by God’s Grace. Shed a light on the new undertakings you have planned? I have neither written an application letter nor submitted my CV to anyone in search of a job all my life.

Rather, I have employed people. So I want to raise more kings like myself through mentoring.

That’s why I’ve taken it on myself to unveil my new businesses on my birthday this year, which is November 7th and have a small party to celebrate it.

We would have done a mega show but Covid-19 told us no, so next year, we’d return with bigger events. We only pray sponsorships come.

What other things are you into and how are you able to sustain them all? I have a fashion house, TT CURTZ where we make men look like kings.

My native attires are made by my company. We have KOKOKA FOOTIES, a footwear label and also PLAYHAUZ STUDIOS, an online tv house.

I produce movies and I also consult on PR and EVENT services for people and brands.

What’s your guiding principle and ideology towards business, life and what would suggest every Nigerian youth should have as a priority?

Being strict in my decision-making process. I know my next move from the present one and I know what to accept and what not to. I don’t underpriced my brand.

If anyone says ‘others do it cheaper’, I tell them to go and meet others because if they trusted ‘others’, they wouldn’t come to me in the first place.

Lastly, I operate in familiar terrain. In the terrain I don’t really know, I become a student and learn.

I can learn from anyone around me, regardless of their age, or status. I want to make life better than I met it and treat people rightly.

I mess up and have my flaws too, but I want to keep my people as my people always. I don’t think life is to be held or handled seriously as we won’t make it out alive.

I live in every moment by taking lots of pictures and making lots of videos that when I’m no longer here, people will smile at the remembrance of me.

As for the youth, get your PVC and let’s chase these old men out of these offices. These old pegs can’t work effectively in square holes.

The world has evolved and we should evolve too if we really want to move ahead as a country and as a people.