The leader of the popular funeral memes and Ghanian pellbearers, Benjamin Aidoo, has revealed how profitable his funeral business has grown.

He said that he has over 100 employees, joining him to create different taste to people’s funeral.

Unknown to many people on social media, the group is actually real in Ghana and performs at funerals.

Benjamin Aidoo was long interviewed by the BBC in which he revealed that the group gets clients from different locations requesting for their performance at the funerals of their beloved relatives.

Aidoo noted that his employees are trained to add drama andspice up clients’ funerals according to their expectations in an extraordinary manner.

Recently, as a result of this coronavirus outbreak, a lot of memes and comedy skits have used their performance and pictures.