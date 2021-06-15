‘I have been eating grass since i came to America’ Dino Melaye cries out

Controversial lawmaker and former senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye has lamented bitterly over the food type been served to him in America.

Naija News understands that the former senator who is currently vacating in America disclosed that grass has been his food since he visited the west but that he has decided to change to seafood.

In a video shared on his social media, Dino Melaye complained bitterly after he was offered ‘grass’ since he came to America.

The senator who seems to be living on a diet routine announced to his fans that he was, however, offered seafood as he has been staying on a ‘grass’ diet for so long.

‘Oboy, na seafood day o, na grass I don dey chop since i come to America. If I chop grass, i go add oatmeal.’

Singing he captioned the video; I no send you sha.. let them say