The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) has engaged no fewer than 1,500 students and teachers on sensitisation against cultism in Nsukka/Obollo axis of Enugu State.

The National Coordinator of POCACOV, SP Ebere Amaraizu, delivered the lecture against cultism on the theme; “Challenges Facing 21st Century Teenagers and Inspiring Young Minds’’ at the hall of St. Theresa College, Nsukka on Thursday.

The forum was organized by Beyond School Walls Initiative in conjunction with Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB), Enugu State and POCACOV.

Amaraizu maintained that “cultism is an envelope’’ containing many vices and negative end points.

He advised the youths to always “say no to cultism and other vices’’ in order to become champions in life.

The national coordinator pointed out that lack self confidence had led youths to involvement in vices, adding that youths should have positive mindset.

“Avoid bad companies and be bold to break the silence by reporting to either your guardian, parents and teachers about anybody who want to coerce you into joining any unlawful group,’’ he said.

Amaraizu further informed the students that the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, was poised towards reducing the incidences of cultism, its associated violence and other vices through community-oriented policing tenets.

“The I-G has made the POCACOV campaign to be community-driven to galvanize stakeholders support across the country and ensure that youths are transformed for the betterment of the society,’’ he said.

According to him, the I-G is interested in saving Nigerian youths from cultism and also getting those involved re-oriented and de-radicalised through POCACOV initiatives.

“POCACOV is now collaborating with National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) through its Community Development Services (CDS) to ensure sustainability of the programme in schools which is on nationwide,’’ he said.

Highlight of the event was playing of the newly composed anti-cultism song, aimed at deepening the message of POCACOV on youths, especially students. (NAN)