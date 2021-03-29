I fought civil war to keep Nigeria united — Buhari — Daily Times Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he participated in the country’s civil war to preserve the unity of Nigeria.

Buhari said this while delivering his speech at the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium to celebrate the 69th birthday of the National Leader of the All Progressives Progress, Bola Tinubu.

The president urged the populace to embrace peace and unity, adding that the theme of the event – Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth – indicated that “Nigerians are better today, and even strong.”

READ ALSO: Tinubu, strong pillar of our democracy, says Gov Abiodun

Buhari, whose government has been criticised for ethnic bigotry, human rights violations and nepotism, among others, advised Nigerians to always pursue peace and unity in the country.

“I can also relate personally to ideas of one Nigeria. I fought for the unity of Nigeria during the Civil War from 1967 to 1970. We must count our blessings in Nigeria. We must keep the faith of a great Nigeria. I think the advice of the colloquium is clear. It is to see that justice and harmony reign in Nigeria,” Buhari said.

While extolling Tinubu, he described him as “a strong advocate of cohesion and unity” in the country.