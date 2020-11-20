I finally accepted my daughter’s sexuality after several month – Charly Boy

Popular known musician Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy who is the son of respected jurist, Chukwudifu Oputa, said he tried not to overreact when his daughter spoke about her sexuality because he didn’t want to dire their relationship.it finally revealed that it took him several month before accepting his daughter sexuality. Daily Times reports.

The Area Fada took to his social media on Friday to say that months before his daughter revealed her sexual orientation to him, he had openly supported LGBTQ campaigns. He, however, said that despite his support for LGBTQ, he found it difficult accepting his daughter’s choice.

Charly Boy wrote, “I am close with my children and I love them to bits. They are my friends. But I wasn’t really ready for the ‘breaking news’ my Princess Dewy had for me.

He also mentioned that when his child told him she is gay, a lesbian, he experience a range of emotions during the phone conversation

“So many things went through my mind, one of them included self-blame (did I do something wrong?) (the child I thought I knew and loved no longer exists.), worry (will my child be discriminated against?) religious confusion (is my child damned to spend eternity in hell?), and stigma (what will people think of my child? of me?).”

According to him, he said that he choose not to overreact when his daughter told him about her sexuality because he didn’t want to dire their relationship.

He added, “I was hoping it was a prank but it was happening in real time. Even though I was unusually calm through that conversation, my mind was wondering in all directions.

“Months before this incident, I was lending my voice in support of LGTB rights in Nigeria. Is life playing tricks on me? Now my daughter is gay, why do I feel disappointed? Am I a hypocrite? How do I handle this bombshell?”

The musician said he was determined to win this new challenge that life had thrown at him.

“I told myself that I will get through this, and many months later I did,” he said.

He added “As a matter of fact, I now look back and find that I am grateful for the experience of having a gay or lesbian child,”

He also said that he was confident that having overcome this challenge, there was nothing that could come between him and his children

He said it is stupid to even think that having a gay child means that parents have failed.

He made a quote saying “Acceptance of the truth is like surgery. It hurts but cures. A lie is like a pain killer. It gives instant relief but its side effects can last forever,”