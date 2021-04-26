I Don’t Want To Be President, But I’ll Take It If Granted – Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Kalu has stated that he is not interested in running for president of the country, but that if given the opportunity to lead the West African nation, he will not hesitate.

In an interview with Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, the former governor of Abia State said, “I don’t have that kind of ambition.” “However, if I’m granted, why not?” “I’ll take it.”

Some clergymen have predicted that the 61-year-old will be Nigeria’s next president, but Kalu has dismissed these predictions, citing his religious convictions, while admitting that he is capable of leading the country.

“I am a Catholic. In the Catholic church, we don’t see visions. Well, if visions are being seen, and people say this and that, if it is the will of God that I will become president, why not? I am very capable mentally and otherwise to do whatever Nigerian people want me to do but not through prophecy,” the lawmaker noted.

As the country prepares for the 2023 presidential election, with demands for the seat to be zoned to the Southeast, the former Abia State governor has reiterated that it is the region’s turn to be in Aso Rock.

“I believe if Nigerians and the Nigerian people want to be fair, a Southeast president from Igbo extraction will be the next thing to do,” he explained.

Senator Kalu also denounced the recent assault on Imo Governor Hope Uzodinma’s home, describing it as “barbaric” and lamenting Nigeria’s growing insecurity.

“I tried to speak to the governor this morning. I sent him a text to tell him that I stand by him because this is very barbaric,” he stated while not ruling out the possibility that the attack was masterminded by politicians. “Whoever did that is very barbaric and is not an act the country should take likely.”