I don’t want another mouth to feed, Mother throws 3-day baby down garbage chute

According to the Daily Star UK, a Brazilian mother is on trial for allegedly killing her newborn daughter by tossing her down a sixth-floor garbage chute after texting her husband that she ‘didn’t want another mouth to feed.’

Ana Carolina Moraes da Silva will stand trial alongside her ex-partner Guilherme Bronhara Martinez Garcia, who already has a three-year-old daughter. The cause of death was determined to be a fall from the sixth floor, as the child showed signs of head trauma.

Since her arrest on suspicion of murder and concealment of the body, Silva has been held in a women’s prison in the municipality of Tremembe. She could be sentenced to 30 years in jail if found guilty.

A new-mother born and suspected murderer was discovered dead inside a garbage bin (Image: Newsflash) Garcia, who was staying with Silva at the time, is accused of obstructing her arrest by claiming she and her three-year-old daughter were away.

Investigators reviewed Silva’s WhatsApp messages, which revealed that she was unhappy with her daughter and did not want “another mouth to feed.”

Later messages sent from Garcia to Silva read “You killed my daughter”, followed by “Get rid of it”.

Leticia Giribelo Gomes do Nascimento, Silva’s lawyer, said it took 98 days for medical officials to give the mother a psychological examination after her daughter was born. She has also expressed her dissatisfaction with her client’s three-year imprisonment without trial or prosecution, claiming that Silva has no previous convictions.

She argued that her client committed the crime due to postpartum depression. Silva had earlier claimed that she thought she had suffered a miscarriage and disposed of the baby’s body so as not to scare her other daughter.

She is also reported to have had untreated depressive episodes prior to her pregnancy and has attempted suicide in jail upon her preventive detention.

However, prosecutors believe the crime was premeditated. The date of the trial will be decided upon in the coming days.