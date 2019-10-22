Crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, whose new Range Rover 2019 was bashed yesterday by a man at Jakande in Lagos has said that he does not take nonsense.

Bobrisky reacting to the apology the man had tendered said ‘Your apology might be accepted, but you must sleep over in that cell. Then tomorrow you will get me a new phone 1phone 11 max and fix my car. I might be calm and nice. But I don’t take nonsense’

The man yesterday, according to a video bashed Bobrisky’s Range Rover ,

As if that was not enough the man and Bobrisky went on a road rage both getting physical .

The man smashed Bobrisky’s phone as he tried to take photos or film the accident.

I didn’t believe it until I watched this video 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 Bobrisky road clash pic.twitter.com/X3Gex68wx9 — #TheWAY – Eric Atasia (@ericatasia) October 21, 2019

Bobrisky wrote on his Instagram page: ‘It’s wasn’t a little misunderstanding… if truly it was misunderstanding I should have let you go in peace. But trouble sat on it own you went to pull it. And I’m happy I gave it to you hard. Next time !!!! When you meet people you don’t know you will calm down and know who they are.

As about 5.17pm I was driving to a meeting when man bashed my car from behind. Mistakes happen, but got me so mad was when ugly man said what can I do him after hitting my car…. was shocked. I was trying to record his stupidity when he was saying what can I do. The next thing I saw was he hit my iPhone 11 max too. I got so mad 😡 I ran into his car to collect his phone and his car key Only for him to run after me to collect his phone and car key from me.