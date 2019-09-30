Shortly after her release, the aged mother of ex-Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, broke down in tears as she wondered why kidnappers won’t let her be.

The Octogenerian who was released today September 29, after being in the kidnappers den for 11 weeks, wept as she recounted her experience to journalists.

With tears trickling down her face, Madam Siasia said

“I dont know why they keep kidnapping me. Only God knows. I was at my house when they came to kidnap me. They took me to the place. They took care of me.

“I was sick and they bought the drugs. They cooked and gave to me. They didn’t beat me. There were days that there was no food. Those days they drank garri and gave me garri to drink too.

“Sometimes, they cooked soup, prepare garri and we ate. But on Sunday, they told me we had stayed for too long and they were tired of our problem. They carried us on a flying boat and dropped us in a village. I dont know the name of the village.

“The carried us to their chairman place. I don’t even know the man. They called Seifa and Seifa came. As I am talking to you, I am not well. Before they took me I was not well. I want to go to the hospital. They built small house and use tarpaulin to cover the top. That was where they kept us.

They keep worrying me because they said my son, Siasia is rich and a millionaire”.