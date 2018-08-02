I don’t know anything about Martial’s future – Mourinho

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has refused to give forward, Anthony Martial assurances about his future at the club after the Red Devils beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the International Champions Cup played on Wednesday.

Alexis Sanchez opened scoring for United in the 18th minute before Ander Herrera doubled the lead for Mourinho’s men 9 minutes later.

Karim Benzema scored for Madrid in the stoppage time of first half as the game ended 2-1 in favour of the Premier League giants.

Martial left United’s US tour midway to attend the birth of his second child, but angered Mourinho by not rejoining the squad for their final two games.

Speaking to reporters after United beat Madrid, Mourinho was asked if Martial would be leaving the Old Trafford club.

Mourinho parried that question, saying: “Anthony Martial is better for Karen [press officer] to answer if she wants to answer.”

The United boss was asked again if Martial would be part of his squad upon their return to Manchester and he would only say: “I don’t know.”