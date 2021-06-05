I don’t have plan of quitting acting – Uche Elendu

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu is one Nigeria’s most sought after actresses in the industry whose passion for acting is second to none and has fared well in her chosen field. Despite the fact that the industry has been taken over by new actresses, Uche is still very much relevant.

In this chat with MUTIAT ALLI, Uche disclosed what she has been up to; she equally states clearly that crisis in marriages has nothing to do with celebrity status amongst others.

***You’re scarce in movies these days…what’s happening?

I’m working on several projects. I do movies but maybe not as regular as I used to.

***How do you manage motherhood and acting?

Well those are two major responsibilities for me and are very important individually, one means life to me and is the very essence of my existence, while the other puts food on my table.

So, I carefully attend to both critically to avoid lacking in any area of my responsibility and career.

***Uche has suddenly shed off her baby weight, looking as lovely as ever…what are your beauty secrets/ routine?

Well I eat right and stay completely off junk food though I eat very well and most importantly I don’t do late night foods. I don’t eat after 6pm and I take my stay fit herbal tea twice daily, that keeps me feeling healthy and clean on the inside. I also snack on fruits and garden eggs.

***Celebrity marriages are crashing here and there, do you have fear for yours?

My dear, crises in marriage really has nothing to do with the celebrity status. Marriage is an agreement between two matured individuals and when these same matured individuals feel that they do not have any need to be together for safety of their lives or for peace of mind then it is their choice.

No one knows the battle we fight in our marriages, the pain and hurt we feel, the way we have to bottle it all up because we are in the limelight and we do not want to be castigated, but people forget that celebrities are humans too and have feelings, desire and deserve to be happy too.

So when I hear things like celebrity marriage crash, I wonder why so much attention is paid to it, really everyone has his or her cross to bear.

***I once interviewed a married actress who said almost all married Nollywood actresses are unfaithful, how true is that?

That’s the biggest lie from the pit of hell. Everyone should speak for herself. That we are in the limelight and have admirers from the opposite sex doesn’t mean we are sleeping with them.

Just like there are married women out there that are enjoying extramarital affairs, so is it obtainable in Nollywood and it is totally a personal decision. There are still many married women that are very faithful in their marriages and have been unjustly accused because of this generalized insinuation.

***Would you leave your marriage if your husband cheats?

Lol… well I am sure if your own husband cheats you will know what to do. It’s a personal decision and I don’t need to sing it.

***How do you handle fame and male fans?

I’m naturally a very down to earth person and fame hasn’t changed me a bit though it has restricted me from a lot of things I would love to do. As for male fans I appreciate them for loving what i do but it remains that way.

***What has celebrity status deprived you of?

Hoping on a bike when I am stuck in one dumb traffic is one of those things I love to do on this Lagos roads and walk into oyingbo market to do my shopping locally to get fresh food stuffs instead of sending people and they don’t get the real stuff and u know being as free as air without making headlines or having people stare at u like they you are watching a movie.

***What has been your best moment as an actress?

Hmmm my traditional wedding when the whole village came out to see their goddess even the king of my village graced the occasion in full regalia, and the respect and recognition given to me by my state to grade the roads just for my guests to have good access to my home and the spark of pride in my father’s eyes recording the most successful and crowded event till date in my place. It was indeed a great honour

***Any time you feel like quitting?

Quitting what? Never that’s my profession, my career, my life.

***Would you mind if any of your daughters join the field?

My first daughter is already an actress and has played major roles in 3 movies recently

***What kind of role would you reject?

Nudity in any form.

***Has marriage limited your flexibility in choosing movie roles?

No way has my job entailed bringing a character to life and I go all out to give it my best interpretation.

***If you are chanced to change anything about yourself…. What would it be?

I love me, the Me I was, I Am and I Am to become.