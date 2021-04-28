I don’t have an issue with Lekki Girls but there’s a lot to talk about them – 333riller

By Mutiat Alli

Nigerian music artist Lawal Temitope better known as 333riller has revealed that he doesn’t bear any bunch of grudge with Lekki girls but there’s much to talk about them.

This is in reaction to one of his latest songs LEKKI GIRLS currently doing well on the mainstream media.

On how the song came up, 333riller made mention that the song came out as a result of how the need to talk about a lot of experiences guys have seen from the most dramatic girls staying in this highly rated part of Nigeria.

He said, “I don’t have any experience with them other than my friends that I hear stories from on some kayamata p.

It was really funny and were in the studio we made the hook omo if that love we dey talk about say make we talk this matter well cause I no understand all this hide and seek to say make we talk this matter well. The hook was Cathy so we decided to make it a song.”

He added with stories emanating from some of his close cliques on issues relating to “Kayanmata Product.” Since it was a good inspiration for music and they were present at the studio, they utilized the story into a track titled “hook omo.”

He felt that he meant no harm in doing so, seeing the hook was catchy and deserves to become a song.

Furthermore we learnt the Kogi-born, Ibadan-based singer was born on the 3rd of February, 1993. He began his elementary education at Josabig Intensive Nursery and Primary Ibadan, before completing it at Oxford Model College, Ogun State.

He had his Secondary education at Oganmode Grammar School and Fas Comprehensive College respectively. He acquired a B.sc in Mass Communication from Wolex Polytechnic. He has also been doing music professionally ever since acquiring his certificate.

He has asked everyone to go stream his song LEKKI GIRLS and watch out for him in the next 5 years as he promises to take over the industry.