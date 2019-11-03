Former Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Obono -Obla has written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, crying that he does not ‘deserve this persecution, witch-hunting’ this came as he alleged that the office of Vice-President, Proffessor Yemi Osinbajo is persecuting him because of his loyalty to the President

Obono-Obla

Obono -Obla in the letter to President Buhari, also accused some principal members of Osinbajo’s office of wanting to compromise an investigation which he declined.

He also said that he suffered so much persecution and witch-hunting because of he carried out his assignment with patriotism, dedication, commitment and conviction.

‘I don’t deserve this persecution and witch-hunt because of my refusal to be disloyal to Mr. President and allow the office of the Vice President to use the Panel to serve . ‘

Refinery: Expert commends Buhari on Saudi, Russia deal

He said, “My travails started with my appointment as Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property in July 2017!”

“The Panel was constituted when the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo was Acting President. He accordingly appointed one of his Special Assistants, Adeniran Gbolahan, as Secretary. Later I had a bitter disagreement concerning whether or not the Panel should wait for mandates from the Vice President before it can commence any investigation.

“The Secretary enjoyed the support of the Vice President through the Deputy Chief of Staff, Ade Ipaye. Mr. Ipaye sided Mr. Gbolahan against me.”

Pay minimum wage or vacate office, labour tells governors

“Mr. Ipaye then wrote a letter stopping an investigation of a case of contract scam reported by Nigerian Ports Authority In April 2018, Mr. Ipaye invited me to his office and instructed me not to proceed with the investigation of some members of the National Assembly,”

“In February 2019, Mr. Ipaye wrote to me instructing me to suspend the activities of the Panel on the purported ground that Government was reviewing its operations.

“When the Secretary of the Panel, Mr. Gbolahan left in 2018, he was replaced by Mr. Obinna Ogwuegbu, a nominee of the Vice President who started another bouts of antagonism and malice against me on the prompting of Mr. Ipaye .”

I have suffered so much persecution and witch-hunting because of the fact that I have carried out my assignment with patriotism, dedication, commitment and conviction. I don’t deserve this persecution and witch-hunt because of my refusal to be disloyal to Mr. President and allow the office of the Vice President to use the Panel to serve vested interest.

“The ICPC which is now being used against me is under the protege of the Vice President, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye. Professor Bolaji Owasanoye was part and parcel of the conspirators against me!

“I was also persecuted by the National Assembly! The whole issue of my purported certificate forgery was masterminded by the House of Representatives to get back at me because I had the guts to initiate an investigation against some powerful Senators, He said.