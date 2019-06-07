I do not have any sense of value for material things – Shade Ladipo

Doosuur Iwambe

Beautiful STV co presenter Shade Ladipo has revealed that she do not seem to have any sense of value for material things.

Shade went as far as saying she can rock one fashion piece over again, not because she cannot afford the expensive ones, but because she doesn’t fancy them.

The presenter who took to her social media page wrote: ‘’The only designer bag I have is the one you see in my hand and it’s Michael Kors & it cost $250.

‘’You see for me, a bag isn’t an accessory but a tool to carry my things

‘’To say I am not a big fan of Big brands is an understatement, I think when I begun to be able to afford these things was when I decided and realized I didn’t even need them.

‘’So Yes I can afford to buy them but no I will not. I will rather spend my money on @femihandbags @aura.b.a or a locally made bag. So please don’t be offended if you see me carrying the same bag over and over again. I have no sense of value for material things’’.

The screen goddess further revealed her hatred for shoes saying; ‘’I have many but only because of TV appearances & none of them are big designers.

‘’I don’t like Expensive Jewelry (I wear only my Wedding ring/band plus Apple Watch, the earrings I wear are from @desire1709fashion or randomly bought from Lagos Island)

‘’I don’t like Expensive clothes (Apart from the fact that I’m gifted clothes by numerous Nigerian designers & styled by @thestyle_train, @flostyling etc, I would still rather spend my money locally then buy all these Foreeeen designs)

My biggest investment is in people and tools I need to make Money & Impact’’.