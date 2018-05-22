I was disengaged for refusing to investigate Atiku, Saraki – Uwajeh

The disengaged special investigator to the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Evangelist Victor Uwajeh, has alleged that his recent removal was because he refused to investigate former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, some serving Senators, including Senate President Bukola Saraki and other opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts.

Uwajeh also revealed that Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike, Senator Jonah Jang, Patience Jonathan, Femi Fani- Kayode were also in the list given to him to investigate.

Recall that Uwajeh, a private investigator and former consultant to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was recently employed by Okoi Obono Obla led presidential panel but was disengaged about a month later.

While giving the reasons for his disengagement in a statement he signed on Tuesday, the London based private investigator alleged that his refusal to act on the courier document sent to him from Nigeria by the government which comprises of some names perceived to be enemies of the current administration responsible for his disengagement.

According to the statement: “It was the procedure of the Panel to courier documents to me from Nigeria for dispatch to various Agencies in the United Kingdom and worldwide.

Documents sent to me from Abuja to dispatch to the Serious Fraud Office and Home Office, Metropolitan Police, FBI and EUROPOL had the names of the following senators: Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Sen. Albert Bassey Akpan and Sen. Stella Adaese Oduah”.

Uwajeh stated that he had suggested some names of APC members who are high looters, recommended for proper investigation but was turned down.

“This raised a red flag and as a professional, I made my complaint immediately and made my position known to Okoi Obono Obla to transmit to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

I told him that I will not be a party to one sided investigation to muscle in the opposition and persecute them. I made my position known that I am ready to expose corruption and recover stolen assets as a professional but will not be involved in the politics of ‘pull them down in Nigeria’.

“My refusal to dance to the tune of the Government and SIPP led to my disengagement; after meeting in London on 18th April, 2018 with some officials during the CHOGM, it was evident that I will not bulge in my position not to go against the ethics of my profession by investigating only the opposition.

As soon as they arrived Nigeria on the 23rd April, 2018 they drafted a letter to disengage me. They kept the letter and wanted me to change my mind but I refused. On the 27th April, 2018, they sent me a backdated letter of disengagement dated 23rd April 2018.

In the said letter it was alleged that I had a criminal allegation against me pending in court as the reason for my disengagement which is laughable”.

Uwajeh said any right-thinking person should question why it took the Government of President Buhari a full month to know that he had a case in court saying; “My refusal has led to sustained assault on my person by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami.

Abubakar Malami, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris and Mohammed Etsu should note that they cannot continue to be in this position forever and remember that power is transient.

I will continue to maintain my dignity even in the face of a gang up against me. Nigeria can only move forward when the fight against corruption is not selective but holistic no matter whose ox is gored”, he said.