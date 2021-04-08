I didn’t file suit against Atiku’s citizenship, says Malami

By Andrew Orolua

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) on Wednesday said that he has not instituted any legal action on the citizenship or otherwise of the former Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Malami was reacting to media publication that quoted him as saying Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was not qualified to contest the position of President of Federal Republic of Nigeria having been born to parents who were not Nigerians at the time he was born.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued by Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

READ ALSO: APC ward leaders pass vote of confidence on Buhari, Akpabio

It said the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has never filed any case before any court in the country challenging the citizenship of the former Vice President Abubakar.

“According to the statement, the matter in contention was part of the 2019 pre-election matters instituted by a Civil Society Organization – the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa in suit no: FHC/ABJ/ CS/177/2019 in respect of which Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation was made a co-defendant.

“The issue had already been widely reported by the media since April, 2019. It is unfortunate that stale news stories capable of causing confusion are repackaged and presented to the general public as current news.”