I desire to make Afro-trap more than just a sound but a religion in Nigeria — Big Drip

By Mutiat Alli

Afro-trap is a genre which takes its roots from Nigerian/Ghanaian Afrobeats and still struggling to attain popularity in West African countries.

The sound is currently making waves among a new generation of young Londoners with African descent such as JHus, Mostack, Shaybo, G4boys and a host of others.

However, Big Drip, a fast-rising Afro-trap exponent who just returned to Nigeria from London has vowed to make the sound popular in Nigeria.

Heralding this believe on Afro trap he shares, “Afro-trap is still an underground sound, people even consider it ghetto.

Also, a lot of people think it’s foreign probably because the current exponents mostly use a grime London accent and slang which is quite understandable.

But I desire to make Afro-trap more than just a sound but a religion in Nigeria. I want people to know this is where it’s from. I’ll make it more relatable for the Nigerian fans of trap.”

Currently, Big Drip is signed to Drip Nation Entertainment and has associated with acts like Terri, Lojay, Scarface, Wes7er 22, among others as he continues to build his music brand as a formidable Afro-trap artist among many music lovers within and outside the country.

Big Drip has an infectious love for Afro-trap.

Speaking on the beauty of the sound, he said; “Afro trap is a refreshing mix of dancehall, rap, hip-hop, R n B, and Afrobeats.

It is the kind of sound that you listen to repeatedly just because you can’t get enough of it’s unique blend.

Now my plan is to collaborate with more artists that will push the evangelism and Afro-trap crusade in Nigeria so that it becomes irresistible. We’ll operate on our terms and breathe in our own space.”