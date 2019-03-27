I can’t hide my breasts; they are my selling point – Actress Josephine Nwaghanata

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Beautiful Nollywood Actress, Josephine Nwaghanata has revealed that she cannot cover up her assets because they are her biggest selling point.

The curvacious Nollywood star in a recent interview said that her breast keep popping out of her dress even when she tries to hide them and so gives them the liberty to come out and play.

“My boobs get me the most attention, even when I try to cover it up. Some people tell me that they also like my eyes and legs. They say my eyes are captivating but I love my boobs more.

‘’But I don’t intentionally flaunt them all the time. It depends on the occasion. If I am at the beach, of course I will wear beach attire. My boobs cannot be hidden, even if I try to hide them; they keep popping out of my dress’’, she added.