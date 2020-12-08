I can’t explain my love for Buhari, Gov Umahi says — Daily Times Nigeria

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has finally revealed why he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Daily Times gathered.

Umahi, Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, said he took the decision because of his love for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Governor spoke in his home town – Uburu on Monday.

Umahi said that the President’s love for Ebonyi would have been enough reason for him to join the APC.

“You can say anything you want to say but the president loves me and I love him also.

“I do not know how this love happened, but you should realise that grace is always upon the house of David,” he said.

