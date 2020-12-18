I can’t call for sack of Buhari’s service chiefs – Obasanjo

On Thursday, the Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, during a condolence visit to the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, over the death of his mother, Abigail said he cannot call for the sack of the country’s service chiefs because he did not appoint them. Daily Times reports.

The elder statesman, who also listed insecurity, economic instability, and poor governance as major challenges, urged the citizens to be resolute and proactive in addressing the logjam.

Obasanjo said, “There are many challenges in Nigeria today. There are challenges of insecurity, economy and political instability among others. These challenges are not really new except that they have taken a different dimension.

“I believe that the most important aspect of dealing with all the challenges we have is leadership, and the people must come together. But then, there must be leadership to get everybody to work.”

On the increasing call for the sacking of security chiefs in a bid to address the problem of insecurity, he said, “I did not appoint security chiefs, how can I ask that they be sacked? If I have a piece of fatherly advice for the security chiefs, I will not give it through the media.”

He called for a stronger synergy between the federal government and the citizens in addressing the issues affecting the country.