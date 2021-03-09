I can remain in office till 2023 or 2024, IGP Adamu declares

If the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu’s statement before the Federal High Court in Abuja is any indication, Nigerians should expect to see more of him.

According to documents filed in response to a lawsuit challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s three-month extension, the legislation allows him to stay in office until 2023 or 2024.

Recall that on February 1, Adamu reached the full 35 years in service, but was granted a three-month extension, prompting an Abuja-based lawyer, Maxwell Opara, to file a lawsuit challenging it.

Mohammed Adamu has informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that he is allowed to continue in office under the constitution.

In response to the suit, Adamu argued through his counsel that his term never lapsed on February 1.

According to Premium Times, he said that the new Nigeria Police Act offered him a four-year term that would only end in 2023 or 2024.

He said that his term as IGP will expire in 2023 if counted from when he was named in 2019, or in 2024 if counted from when the new Nigeria Police Act went into effect in 2020.

In a separate paper, Adamu urged Igbo political, religious, and traditional leaders to alert the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its security outfit, the Eastern Security Network, about their activities in Nigeria’s southeast.

The advice came from the IGP during a speech at the ongoing Anambra state security summit in Awka on Tuesday, March 2.

IGP Adamu, who was accompanied by Joseph Egbunike, the deputy IGP in charge of finance and administration, warned the groups that independence would not be achieved by violence.