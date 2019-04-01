I can cause trouble for Nigeria if provoked —Nnamdi Kanu

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Leader of the now proscribed separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has asked the Federal Government not to provoke him as he has the power to foment trouble that will make Nigeria ungovernable.

Kanu said this in a statement he issued over the weekend while reacting to the recent revocation of his bail by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja. The court in its ruling, said it has given the order because Kanu had failed to appear in court after his bail was granted in April 2017.

Kanu in his statement, described an alleged plan by the Federal Government to arrest him with the International Police as an effort in futility, stressing that he is a British citizen and so could not be subjected to any Nigerian law.

I am not a Nigerian citizen; therefore, your bail revocation is completely meaningless to me. My devotion to the absolute and puritanical pursuit of the total restoration of the sovereignty of the Republic of Biafra is unwaveri

My lawyers are waiting for an Interpol red notice against my name and all hell will break loose. If the intention of Binta Nyako is to curtail my travels, thereby limiting IPOB diplomatic offensive, then let me assure Biafrans that our enemies have failed.

“Should they request Interpol intervention in this matter, I will give my lawyers here in the UK the instructions we need to launch a no-holds-barred legal assault against Nigeria.

“So, I am waiting for them. Europe and Interpol are not a bunch of wild beasts like Nigerian law courts and her security services. In Europe there is rule of law which is also binding on Interpol.

The treasonable felony charge they levelled against me is not a crime that could be committed by merely carrying Biafran flag about and preaching secession, but one that could only be committed using guns, bombs and other weapons, which my group has never been associated with. I warn the Federal Government not to dare me because I’m capable of causing trouble for Nigeria.”