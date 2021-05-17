I Became Poorer, as a Governor — Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, the former governor of Imo State, has refuted claims that he bought assets with public funds.

He said that he had already been a successful individual before taking office in 2011, and he challenged everyone to provide proof that he mismanaged government funds.

“I challenge anybody to prove that I acquired any property with any government fund,” said the former who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He added, “I think people have forgotten that I was Rochas before becoming the governor of Imo State; I think they have forgotten completely.

“If anything, becoming a governor made me even poorer than what I was in the past. I don’t know whether I acquired any property here in Abuja, there is none.”

Okorocha, who now represents the Imo West senatorial district in the National Assembly, claims the accusation is directed at a hotel owned by his wife and used to finance their foundation.

He claims he will never steal the government’s money because the monthly allocation is so tiny.

During his two terms as governor, the lawmaker claimed to have constructed the country’s best international cargo airport and police state command, as well as 27 hospitals, a new government house, a new court, and a new jail, among other things.

He also discussed his experience with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the same matter, stating that he was arrested and held for two nights.

“I said to them (EFCC) that I have not come to respond to your call because there is already a matter in court and once a matter is sub judice, you cannot talk about it.

“Imo State government has taken me to court on the same subject matter, and we are at the Federal High Court in Abuja on the same subject matter,” Okorocha said.

He added, “EFCC is doing their job because if there is no report, they can’t nose into whatever you are doing; EFCC is not witch-hunting, they are acting on a petition being written by somebody.”