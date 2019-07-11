By Our Reporter

An Ibadan based commercial bus driver, Hakeem Yusuf, on Thursday told a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, that he often beats his wife, Ronke, because of her alleged infidelity and deceptiveness.

Hakeem’s testimony was in response to his wife’s allegation of constant battery before Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court.

Hakeem, who consented to the divorce application filed by Ronke, alleged he married her 10 years ago, without an inkling “she is an empty barrel.

“My lord, Ronke and I were ordinary friends then before she systematically encouraged me to marry her.

“She lied to me that she was pregnant and I later found out that she had deceived me.

“Ronke is such an adulterous wife no man should never pray to have.

“I have trailed her to many scenes of her atrocities and she is a disgrace to womanhood.

“In fact, Ronke is currently married to our neighbor on the same street after she had deceived me into giving her money to buy milk and Maltina drink.

“Ronke never lacked anything in my house and I also gave her a means of livelihood as chemist shop owner,” Hakeem said.

In her earlier testimony, Ronke told the court that her husband was possessive and was found of monitoring her whereabouts within the community.

“The unnecessary suspicion Hakeem has against me is the reason why he usually beats me in spite of the fact that I have no child with him for the past 10 years.

“Hakeem is too troublesome, please, separate us,” Ronke pleaded with the court.

Dailytimes reports that the duo resides at Fatusi area of Ibadan.

The court’s President held that since he had observed there was no more love between the couple, the best thing to do was to allow both of them go their separate ways “otherwise, there might be chaos since the marriage did not produce children.

(NAN)