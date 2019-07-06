….debut with new single ‘She didn’t know

Mutiat Alli, Lagos

Fast rising music sensation, Jimoh Olayinka Dolapo better known as Nappy has revealed that aside the fact that he has a unique sound and style of music; he takes importance in the quality of message been pass across noting that he style of music cut across all age ranges.

The Ogun state born rapper, singer, Songwriter and Music producer is influenced by a wide range of artistes from different era such as Bob Marley, 2Pac, Drake, Wizkid amongst others.

Nappy started producing and recording music at age 15 with the intent of pursuing his musical career; his musical flexibility makes his genre extremely unique as such creating a sound that will completely change the music industry.

The freshly released single “She Didn’t Know” stings a satire on females who under estimates men based on social status. The song was written and produced by Nappy himself with the influence of record label member Elzanzi and Cheekychizzy.