I am an Igbo man running for President to serve all Nigerians—Umeadi — Daily Times Nigeria

By John Emmanuel

A Chieftain of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Peter Umeadi has said he would strive to reposition the country in 4 years if he becomes the next President of Nigeria in 2023.

This he said he will achieve by running an all-inclusive government that will cater to the security and welfare of all Nigerians.

Umeadi, made these comments while addressing a delegation from the southeast Nigeria Presidency Movement (SENPM), that was on a courtesy visit to his country-home Nri, Anaocha LGA of Anambra State.

In his welcome speech to the group led by its National Coordinator Ambassador Japheth Anyanwu, he said,

“Though I am an Igbo man I want to be President of Nigeria and I want all Nigerians to see me like that, follow me, and trust me, and together we could reposition our dear country Nigeria within four years.

Let it be known to this august and persuasive delegation of the southeast Nigeria Presidency Movement (SENPM) that the significance of your visit would reflect in my increased effort to show that I stand out to serve with courage, honesty, zeal, enthusiasm, loyalty, and in all things to be guided by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”.

“I joined the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2019 and thereafter declared my intention to run for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the Presidential election of 2023, God willing.

I began at that time to build my political structure from the scratch, across the length and breadth of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”.

“It is heartwarming that since that pronouncement no month passed without one notable person or group or coalition of groups visiting here to rub minds on the way forward.

You would therefore appreciate my elation that a true detribalized Nigerian and accomplished Igbo man who garners respect from across the country have made out time to visit me on the topical issue of producing a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from the South East in 2023,” he stated.

The Professor of law, however, reiterated his stand that the southeast should negotiate political power with other geopolitical zones ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The constitutional democracy which we practice stipulates that the political party is the vehicle through which everyone shall pursue their political aspirations. On my part, since 2019, I urged the people of the southeast geopolitical zone to start negotiating political power with other geopolitical zones ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“I have also urged the political class to respect the ballot as cast by the electorate during elections and I have always emphasized the need to uphold the rule of law as the cornerstone for the development of our country, Nigeria.

In all modesty, I would say all the work I have done since I joined APGA in two years and the antecedents upon which I started have borne fruit,” he added.

In his speech, the National Coordinator, southeast Nigeria Presidency Movement (SENPM), Ambassador Japheth Anyanwu, explained that the visit was aimed at hunting for a credible, humane, and apolitical Igbo man with capabilities and abilities to salvage the country.

On his part, the southeast zonal coordinator of the group, Hon. Dimgba Nduka said they have over six million members and supporters from all geopolitical zones and ethnic groups in the country and assured the presidential hopeful that their interaction would not end with this visit.