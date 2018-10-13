I have over 15 tattoos – Teddy A

You don’t want imagine what my social media DMs look like

Being raised by a single mum made me appreciate women more

Former Big Brother Housemate and CEO Alpha record/Alpha Apparel a clothing line, Tope Adenibuyan better known as Teddy A/BadMan is sure ladies man; Teddy A became more popular after participating in Big Brother Naija show and his love tangle with fellow housemate BamBam. Since coming out the house, Teddy has featured in a couple movies and has two singles to his credit. In this chat with MUTIAT ALLI he reveals working on set of Unsane movie, life as an actor& recording artist, how he manages the ladies, fatherhood, been raised by a single mother amongst others.

What role are you playing in the coming movie ‘Unsane?’

I am playing the character John Okafor, a very bad guy, rich, arrogant and involved in so many things illegal and ended up doing something’s that are really bad but ended up with some repercussions.

You given the role of a bad guy to play; what came to mind when you got the script?

Sincerely, nothing serious came to mind because as an actor when a script is given to you; you own up the character and interpret it the way it deem fit. Today am playing the bad guy role, tomorrow it could be a pastor or lover boy role. As an actor your ability to fit into different role gives you an edge; I want to be a round actor who can play any given character.

Is this your first major movie appearance?

Not at all, this is my fourth movie appearance since the conclusion of Big Brother Africa

What is experience like been a recording artiste and an actor?

It is not easy but off course you all know am into fashion, music, acting; for me all form of creative art is an venue of showcasing oneself because presently the only thing I cannot do is to draw but trust me if I have the drawing ability too; I will also be drawing. Every stages of creative art that I am involved in has its own experiencing which I am currently enjoying to the fullest.

In all which do you find more fulfilling?

Music of course is what I find more fulfilling because that has always been first love but of course acting on the other hand is what I also want to be involved in but I wanted the right time to do it, I did not want to come out as an actor and will storming different auditions location trying to get roles and been paid peanuts. So I decided to wait for that moment when bigger opportunities will come and filmmakers will want me to be a part of their project.

After Big Brother a lot of people would have thought you will have put out several materials musically?

Well what a lot of our fans/listeners don’t know is that producing a song takes a lot of creative process that’s why since the end of Big Brother I put a song titled ‘Down’ and now am working on releasing another song ‘Balance’ featuring Bisola Aiyeola and Iyanya.

One song since leaving the Big Brother house, don’t you think you are hindering yourself?

You think it’s easy to putting out materials; first you have think of putting out the right material that people like with a message in it. I don’t want to be your regular kind of artiste. Truth be told, I have songs but then again the last song I dropped was about a month ago, so that’s a enough time before Big Brother ended, I took my time so that the whole BBN happening was over and people are ready to meet with the brand Teddy A.

Why the choice of Bisola and Iyanya on the new song?

I felt they are the ones who would do justice to the material, Bisola is a talented artist who can sing and has an amazing voice and Iyanya of course is a great musician. Trust me the song is a jam and people are going to like it.

You floated your personally owned record label ‘Alpha Records’, how is the label doing at the moment?

It’s going well and presently I am the only recording artiste on the label; we putting out music and setting up the label for me was not just about showing off having in mind that involving in such requires certain structure and standard. I have a done a few of my own personal shows and listening parties under the supervision of Alpha records; however I do not have any artiste signed up for now but as we expand and grow, we might be considering that too.

You and fellow BBN housemate BamBam seems to be the only couple relevant since the end of Big Brother as others have been involved in one controversies or the other; how have you been able to manage yours?

First of all, I do not like to talk about my personal life but then as far as drama; I am not the dramatic type who likes controversies because I am all about work, making money, taking care of family because those are all that matters at the end of the day and am sure BamBam sees life this way too and that was why it was easy for us to connect in Big Brother. I don’t know what is going on as far as other housemates is in terms of relationship like you say but then everyone needs to be focus on why they went into the house in the first place which is to be bigger and better and your pocket are happier. If you want to go ahead and have relationships that’s fine, if you have issues with one another; settle it; just handle your home well.

With several controversies, fights going on in the social media space of your other Big Brother housemates, has it ever occur to you to call them to order?

Remember in the house I did lot of advisory role with some of the housemates and that was because we were all in the house together but presently everyone is in pursuit of his/her goal; I am not in their lives, everyone is busy. We connect with one another at our leisure time but at the moment am not in the position to advice anyone unless if am been reached out to and I will render my own advice; they are all grown up men and women.

How have you been managing the ladies knowing that you are a public figure now?

For me, I like to make them know they are fans because you really don’t let that get into your head because the same people that are talking now; don’t even know you like four years ago, so I don’t see their comments as anything, I see it as grace because you can be the finest guy and you won’t have any comment on your social media pages but the fact that I receive their comments alone gives me joy and further shows that you are been appreciated.

How do you feel when you read negative stories about your brand; For instance, a lady once accused of sex on the plane?

You will recall that when the said lady accused me having sex with her on the plane, I never reacted to it because I know there was no iota of truth in it and few days after the news went viral, the same lady came out to say her social media page was hacked. You see if the story was true then and had reacted; it will soon be trending till now but the fact is since BBN, I have prepared myself for any eventuality so most time when I see these stories; I laugh about it.

You an Alpha male factor and ladies love that; what is your social media DM like?

My DM is active

What kind of pictures you do get on a regular basis?

Laugh!! Am I supposed to reveal that to you, well I get pictures of Jesus Christ most of time. But seriously you don’t want imagine what my direct messages look like.

2018 is almost ending, what other expectations in terms of work should we anticipate for?

As you can see am currently rounding up on the set of Unsane movie, I have several movies featuring this year and to top it all I have got many approaches from directors who want to work with me, I have a new song coming out, couple of shows, my clothing line will releasing beautiful collections amongst others.

Don’t you think your involvement in movies will affect your music career?

Like I said earlier music is my first love and nothing changes that but the truth is as man I feel you should be able to multitask and be able to joggle and balance this things well. It’s all about scheduling; for instance, I may decide that for a whole week I want to be in the studio to knock out every song I am working on, collaborations and when I have movie project to work on, I schedule my timing too. At the end it’s all about prioritizing your time.

Aside the regular roles you have played; what other dream roles do you look forward to act?

Any other role will suit me well, I look forward to a fulfilling and challenging role to play; something that will task me as a person,

Will you act nude?

How much are they paying me?

Is that supposed to be criteria?

There has be criteria on ground and more importantly, they have to be money involved

Like how much are you looking at?

Let’s wait till then, bring the script and we take it from there.

How is fatherhood treating you?

Fatherhood is great, I am enjoying every bit of it and I currently miss my son because I have not seen him in a while because I am here in Nigeria.

How many tattoos do you have?

Currently I have about fifteen tattoos

Are they symbolic?

Definitely they are all symbolic and one of the symbolic one is the baby in the cloud tattoo because I had it when my baby was on the way.

With the numerous tattoos you have, ear piercings; have you ever been harassed by SARS?.

Not at all

Would it be right to say you are mummy’s boy?

Every man is mummy’s boy; I was raised by a single mum and I feel like any man who is close his mother eventually knows how to treat women right.

You been raised by a single mother, what are those things you learnt about the strength of a woman?

Been raised by single mother made me appreciate woman better because before now I was reckless with women and as time went I realized that it was not the actual thing I want for myself because it does not really work for me. People have seen me how I treat a woman and that was since more while in the house because I had an interest.

Don’t you feel sentimental towards your dad at the moment?

Not at all because whatever issues you have with your dad should not be because of your mother and if any issue arises; you should sort it out. Everyman, every parent has a story, so I think you need to take time out to find out what exactly happen because you need to make findings from both parties.

As a man, what do you think is your selling point?

I don’t know, I guess my whole being is what they appreciate and they pretty much compliment everything.