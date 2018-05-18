Hypertension Society conducts free blood pressure check

Nigerian Hypertension Society (NHS) has declared a Free Blood Pressure Checks (FBPC) for all Nigerian citizens throughout the month of May 2018 in commemoration of this year’s celebrations of World Hypertension Day (WHD).

While, all governmental owned hospitals may have been mobilised just as volunteers would be going round the states of the federation to ensure effective coverages of the exercise.

May 17 is observed annually, the world over, to create awareness on the inherent dangers of undiagnosed hypertension said to be the major cause of sudden deaths mainly among middle aged men and women.

According to a statement jointly signed by the President and Secretary General of the NHS, Professor A. B. O. Omotosho and Dr K. W. Wahab, the purpose of the day was to increase high blood pressure awareness around the world.

The statement made available to journalists in Ilorin noted; “the ultimate target is to encourage citizens of all countries to prevent and control this silent killer, the modern epidemic.”

The theme for this year’s event is, ‘Know Your Numbers’, interpreted as; ‘know your blood pressure recordings’.

For the association, “Hypertension describes a situation in which there is sustained elevation of blood pressure above a threshold of 140 mmHg systolic and 90 mmHg diastolic in an adult. In Nigeria, about one-third of the adult population is hypertensive but awareness of the condition is very poor.

“Indeed, only about one-third of those who are hypertensive are aware of their status while only about one-third are on treatment in spite of availability of potent drugs.

Hypertension only announces its presence in most people after they have suffered from stroke, heart failure, heart attack or kidney failure. The social and economic toll of these complications of hypertension on immediate families and the nation at large is enormous.”

Among other precautionary measures, the NHS, an affiliate of the International Society of

Hypertension and World Hypertension League advises that:

Everybody should check his/her blood pressure regularly. Those with hypertension should consult their medical practitioners for proper advice,

*If you are hypertensive, please take your medications regularly to achieve a good blood pressure control and thus prevent complications like stroke, heart failure, heart attack and kidney failure

Avoid excessive salt consumption as this is strongly linked to development of hypertension and/or poor control of same, *Eat healthy diets with daily consumption of fruits and vegetables,

Exercise regularly (at least 30 minutes daily or a minimum of three non-consecutive days per week).

*Reduce your weight if you are overweight or obese and *Avoid unhealthy lifestyles like smoking and alcohol consumption.

The statement added, “we encourage these and other healthy habits to reduce the unacceptably high burden of hypertension and its complications in Nigeria.

Nigerians are advised to use the opportunity of this day and the ongoing May Measurement Month 2018 (MMM18) to get their blood pressure checked and know their numbers.

“Throughout this month of May, volunteers will be going around in the states of the federation to do free blood pressure check and advise as appropriate.”