Hymnodia 2019: Stanza Leader hymnvicted as Contest Heats Up

Mutiat Alli

David Onwukwe, the Hymnstitute (show’s house) Stanza Leader for Stanza 6 was the casualty of the voting public when he was hymnvicted (evicted) at the 7th stanza of the fast-growing show, Hymnodia.



The stanza, which was aired on all platforms on Sunday night, was themed “Songs from the Word” and exhibited renditions of self-composed hymns by the Hymntestants (contestants) inspired by scripture passages.

David, who had written and composed his hymn titled Lord Arise inspired by Psalm 3.



However, in line with the rules of the contest, David’s hymnviction (eviction) was announced before the commencement of the stanza rendition.

He received the least public votes after the week of probation. David who is hymntestant number 13 performed his hymn as a valedictory rendition to a standing ovation.



With David’s hymnviction, his role as Stanza leader was handed over to Jemine Edukugho, (hymntestant number 14) at the end of the Stanza.

Jemine is the youngest of the 14 hymntestants who were admitted into Hymnodia 2019. There are nine hymntestants remaining in the race for the ASAPH, the trophy of Hymnodia.

Another key highlight of the performance show was the announcement by the Dean of a no probation verdict for the Stanza in the spirit of lent and to reward the Hymntestants for their hard work in writing and composing their original hymns.



Commenting on Stanza 7 performance, the judges commended all the Hymntestants for their performance which captured the essence of each relevant scripture including the spirit of the Lenten period and Christ’s suffering on the cross.

This was disclosed by Benneth Ogbeiwi, Dean of the Hymnstitute, after display of talents that led to wonderful hymns rendition that captured the solemn season of Lenten.



Hymnodia, which will culminate in April, will reward the winner with the Asaph (a specially designed award named after David’s chief musician), a brand-new car and N5 million.



The judges on Stanza 7 were legendary musician Onyeka Onwenu; Dupe IgeKachi (popularly known as Ige Sings), singer, songwriter and voice coach; and Sunday Olawuwo, music director of Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja, Lagos. As usual, they were joined by Benneth Ogbeiwi, Dean of the Hymnstitute.