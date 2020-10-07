Hushpuppi’s trial suspended till 2021

Nigerian Internet celebrity, Ramon Abass, also known as Hushpuppi, will face trial next year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trial was suspended in the orders of a district judge in California, Otis Wright.

According to a statement by the court released on September 23, the trial will now continue on May 4, 2021.

READ ALSO: The Hushpuppi, Woodberry jibiti generation

Daily Times gathered that Hushpuppi is being tried on a four-count charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracies, international money laundering, and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

His case was originally fixed for October 13 after he earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges pressed against.