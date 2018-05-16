 Press "Enter" to skip to content

“Hushpuppi is a Yahoo boy, EFCC should Investigate him” said PDP chieftain

May 16, 2018

A former People’s Democratic Party Spokesman,  Deji Adeyanju has appealed to the EFCC to investigate alleged internet fraudster and de facto ambassador of Gucci, Hushpuppi.

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over the arrest of 6 internet fraudsters at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
He said this in a series of posts on microblogging platform, Twitter where he commands a large followership. He also used that juncture to recommend Dubai-based Nigerian man, Hushpuppi for investigation and subsequent arrest.
Hushpuppi is one of the richest Nigerian youths on social media without any clear source of income.
See his tweet below:”

Published in News

Akinbode Akintola

Akinbode Akintola

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: