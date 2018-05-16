“Hushpuppi is a Yahoo boy, EFCC should Investigate him” said PDP chieftain

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over the arrest of 6 internet fraudsters at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said this in a series of posts on microblogging platform, Twitter where he commands a large followership. He also used that juncture to recommend Dubai-based Nigerian man, Hushpuppi for investigation and subsequent arrest.

Hushpuppi is one of the richest Nigerian youths on social media without any clear source of income.