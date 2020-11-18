Husband cages wife for 3 years over alleged witchcraft

Nigerian lady Gladys, a mother of eight kids in Orerokpe, Delta state is allegedly accused of witchcraft by her husband. Daily Times reports,

Ame Edjeket supposedly caged his wife for three years after she was indicted of witchcraft In Delta state.

The Delta State police command has arrested the man, for caging his wife in a room for three years and subjecting her to dehumanizing conditions.

The suspect allegedly impregnated her three times while she was in bondage at their home in the Orerokpe area of Delta State.

The husband, who has eight children with the victim, was said to have fed her with only bread throughout her time in bondage and she was not allowed to shower or use the restroom.

The police spokesperson said, “The DPO said the man alleged that his wife had a mental problem and that she is a witch. He said he took her to her family but they rejected her. He said he equally took her to several herbalist homes but after some time, he had to take her back home.

“He said he was taking care of her with his little resources. The DPO said when the report came, he took her to the hospital and the man is with the police now but he cannot ascertain the amount of time she spent in that condition.”

However, some concerned citizens reported the matter to Behind Bars Defenders foundation which swiftly took up the matter.

Harrison Gwamnishu, human rights activist shared a story of how the man made his way into having sex with his wife despite accusing her of witchcraft.

Gwamnishu added that the woman had three of their children while she was in the cage.

He wrote, “ACCUSED OF WITCHCRAFT AND CAGED FOR MORE THAN THREE YEARS IN OREROKPE, DELTA STATE.

We received this few hours ago and we are currently in Orerokpe for her full REHABILITATION and the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in this despicable act. All road leads to OREROKPE.”

On Tuesday morning the activist arrived at Orerokpe with his team to move the lady to the General Hospital in the community for proper treatment.