Authorities in Bahamas has reported 2500 persons missing after the recent hurricane Dorian.

The figures of missing individuals presented by the authorities’ signals that the death toll of 50 that was initially announced might be a fraction of actual figures.

Bahamian Prime Minister, Hubert Minnis, who referred to hurricane Dorian as a historic tragedy, issued a statement abasing the people that, while the actual death toll is yet to be officially accounted for, there is speculations that the figures will increase is very likely.

At Grand Bahama and Abaco Islands, Dorian equaled the highest winds ever recorded for a hurricane at landfall when it struck, as the hit was a Category 5 storm, (the strongest stage) which razed the Caribbean lands on September 1 before moving towards the U.S., as a Category 1 storm in North Carolina before hitting Canada.

Again, reports say that government officials have revealed that about 5,000 people have been evacuated from the two most affected island, while hundreds of them are being housed in temporary shelters in the capital, Nassau.