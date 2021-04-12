HURIWA implores Wike to reverse ‘apartheid’ ban on Igbo meetings

The Human Rights Writers’ Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has criticised the ban imposed on a proposed meeting by a party, United Igbo Community in the Oyigbo Council, Rivers State, by Governor Nyesom Wike describing it as unlawful, unconstitutional and a policy akin to apartheid.

HURIWA National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, released a statement advising the governor to refrain from acts that depict him as a lawless emperor who has no respect for Nigerian citizens’ fundamental rights and freedoms.

“Wike’s conduct is not dissimilar to Femi Falana’s expulsion from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in an effort to thwart the tenacious defense being mounted by the legal team representing Dr Ken Saro-Wiwa, an Ogoni rights activist at the time,” the statement read.

The group also reminded Wike that power is fleeting, stating that any governor boasting of fictitious super manpower should be aware that they will soon be out of power and addressed as former governor.