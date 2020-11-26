Hunters seek government’s support to tackle crime in South East zone

By Moses Oyediran

Hunters under the auspices of Hunter Group of Nigeria have called on state governments and other relevant authorities in the South East to give them the support and recognition to enable them join other security agencies to effectively tackle criminals in the South East geo-political Zone.

They said they were in a vantage position to identify criminals because they are closer to the community where the criminals are staying.

The acting Commander of Hunter’s Group of Nigeria in the South-East, Mr Nwangwu Augustine Anslem made the call on the occasion of the group’s Get-together and lunch of a Manuel book for Hunter Group of Nigeria in Enugu.

Nwangwu who also doubles as the Enugu State Commander said though the group has been assisting the police in Enugu and other states with security information, they needed recognitions and logistics support to effectively join in the fight against insecurity in Enugu State and other states in the South East.

He expressed happiness that the bill seeking for the recognition of the Hunter Group has been read in the National Assembly and expressed hope that the second reading will come up before the end of the year.

“We are closer to the community so we know the bad people in the village. We are there to give information to the police and other security agencies.

I’m appealing to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and other governors in the South East to support us “We need operational vehicles and offices.

We have over 2000 members in Enugu State alone. They have been working hard and giving me information.

If government gives us support, we will do wonders.” He thanked the Commandant General of Hunter Group of Nigeria for his untiring efforts towards making sure that the bill for approval of their association as a paramilitary security outfit under the Federal Ministry Interior is signed into law.

The Enugu State Commander of the Hunter group of Nigeria, who is also the acting Commander of the association in the South East, noted that the association identifies and deals with criminals with a view to reducing criminality to the barest minimum.

Also speaking, a traditional Ruler in Ezeagu LGA in the state and member of the group, Igwe N.U Ilochi commended members of the association for their role in the fight against crime in Enugu State.

READ ALSO: Local hunters onslaught on badits yielding results-Gov Ishaku

He sought recognition for the group to enable them fight criminality in Enugu State and other states, noting that they were well trained by the police in different locations.

Speaking with journalists after reviewing the book, which was authored by NY Nwangwu, Professor Onodugo Ifeanyi Chris said there is a lacuna why the security challenges have persisted.

Onodugo, who is the African Representative of Charisma University, British West Indies pointed out that Nigeria needed a grassroot platform where people will be free to give out information to security personnel.