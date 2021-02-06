Hunters’ commander commends NASS on bill to legalise their operation

By Tom Garba, Yola

The North-East Assistant Commander General of Hunters Group of Nigeria, ACG Haruna Umaru Furo, has commended the National Assembly (NASS) for pushing a bill to give legal tooth to the group and its operations as part of the country’s overall efforts to combat crime and criminality.

According to him, hunters had the capacity to boost the fight against crime and all forms of banditry in the country by lending about 50 percent manpower to the security agencies.

Haruna passionately appealed to the general public to support the bill that would soon be passed for its second reading in the National Assembly before being pushed for public hearing.

Foru in an interview with Daily Times said there was the need for both government and the general public to support the establishment of the Hunters Group of Nigeria to assist in wading off all kinds of security threats in the country.

Umaru extolled the leadership qualities of Ambassador Joshua Osatimehin, the Group’s Commander General for his giant strides, contributions and efforts in ensuring the bill’s passage in the National Assembly.

He also called on various state commanders to work assiduously in their respective commands for the overall security of the nation and its citizens, especially by hunting down and smoking out criminals hiding in Nigeria’s forests.