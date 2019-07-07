Our correspondent



Indications have emerged that hundreds of cult members from mainly Aiye and Eiye confraternities are planning to converge on Oyo state between today and on August 8 for annual rituals at different locations.

Daily Times followed up a hint from the Oyo State Police Commissioner when he warned that the command is ready to intercept intruders wishing to use the state as venue of unlawful gathering.



The Police Commissioner gave the warning through the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Olugbenga Fadayi, in Ibadan.

Further checks revealed that Aiye and Eiye confraternities usually hold their annual celebrations on July 7 and August 8 respectively at different locations in the state, a development that has not been made public over the years.