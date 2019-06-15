Hundred gather in Abuja for Kanu Nwankwo-powered mass housing scheme

Our correspondent

After years of sponsoring free heart surgeries in which 610 patients have so far benefitted through his Foundation, ace international footballer and multiple award- winning former Super Eagles Captain Kanu Nwankwo, has teamed up with some organizations to provide homes for thousands of Nigerians through a new scheme that thrives on networking.

At an event tagged Mega Seminar/Award ceremony which took place at Top Rank Galaxy Hotel, Jabbi, Abuja, on Saturday, Jerry Patrick Onuokaibe, the Chef Executive Officer (CEO) of Titan Empire Builders said Kanu Nwankwo was highly exited when the idea of providing affordable houses for Nigerians through networking was presented to him, to the extent that he made his various landed properties in Lagos, Abuja, Cross River and Delta States available for the housing projects.

He said, “We created this network to bring people together so they can leverage on one another to gain access to their personal homes and Kanu Nwankwo in his usual magnanimity has helped to make the process easier.

We are partnering with Aim Global which you know has been in Nigeria for years with many people benefitting from their programmes as well as Perfection Real Estates to ensure that thousands benefit from the scheme.

“Today, we are going to present award letters to those that have already qualified through their contributions and by the 29th of this June, they would be given keys to their houses in Lagos.

We appreciate the challenges in primary mortgage banks, so we were able to get alternative payment platforms that are easy and credible.

While in return, we give one percent of the total cost of every household to Kanu Nwankwo Foundation for the generous intervention of the football legend,” Jerry said.

Continuing, he told the hundreds of participants that unlike other networks that have dashed the hope of Nigerians, the housing programme has already benefitted many in Nigeria and other parts of Africa, adding that “One after the other, you will get your houses.

That is my dream; that is my passion. It is the legacy that Kanu Nwankwo and all other partners in the programme want to leave behind,” he said and encouraged participants to be part of the network.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Aim Global Alliance, Emmanuel Akpaiko said he was almost a nobody about seven years ago before he joined the Alliance but that he has been so blessed by the scheme that he cannot but encourage the participants at the Seminar to have hope that better days lie ahead for them,

adding that the partnership with Kano Nwankwo is enough guarantee that the programme was credible and beneficial to all that would key into it.

Earlier in the programme, which was anchored by On-Air-Personality Willy Willy of Wazobia FM, Dr. Susan Okonkwo from Lagos and Mrs. Precious Akniyola, an Abuja resident thanked the founders of the Mass Housing scheme as they have all qualified to receive keys to their homes later this month.

Highlight of the programme was the presentation of provisional award letters to winners that came from different groups including Team Moving Train led by Mrs Philomena Demegwu to which members include Fatima Usman and three others;

Team Victory led by Rev. Dan Thomas; Team Achievers led by Mrs. Precious Akinyola also known as Pretty Cash and Team Agnes Akwaraonwu, among others