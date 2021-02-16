Human rights suit: Justice Tsoho directs stoppage of charges

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Chief Judge of the federal high court justice John Tsoho has directed that monetary claims and default fees in respect of fundamental human rights application before the federal high court should no longer be charged.

In a circular dated February 12, 2021 and signed by the assistant chief registrar litigation, Ms Jane Egbo, the chief judge directed the deputy chief registrars as well as all station registrars to comply with immediate effect.

The circular titled Re: Monetary claims and default fees in fundamental human rights application which was addressed to all deputy chief and station registrars urged them to comply with the directive accordingly.

The circular read in part: ‘’I have been directed by the Hon Chief Judge of the federal high court to inform all deputy chief registrars and station registrars that, henceforth monetary claims and default fees in respect of fundamental human rights application should no longer be charged.

‘’Be so informed accordingly’’.