Human rights lawyer, Okeke to sue CNN over its investigative report on Lekki shooting

A human rights lawyer, Kenechukwu Okeke, has threatened to file a criminal complaint against all members of staff of Cable News Network, CNN for releasing the report of its investigative findings on the shooting of peaceful protesters in Lekki, Lagos state.

We reported earlier that CNN released the report of weeks of interviews, analysis and investigations into the shooting of peaceful #EndSARS protesters by men of the Nigerian Army at the Lekki toll gate on October 20.

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed the deployment of soldiers to the venue of the protest, although the Nigerian Army initially denied being at the toll gate, it later admitted its men were sent there but claimed that they only fired blank bullets into the air.

CNN debunked that claim with a series of verified footage from numerous sources including a satellite, and it released the testimonies of survivors from the shooting of that night as well as accounts from family members of victims.

Okeke has now asked the international TV station to retract its report and tender an apology for interfering in an ongoing investigation being carried out by an Independent Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

He also asked a senior staff of CNN, Stephanie Busari who was among the journalists that worked on the report, to appear before the Judicial panel and testify under oath.

The lawyer released a statement on Twitter which read;

“It’s preemptive and contemptuous to discuss, counter, or conclude on any testimony placed before any tribunal established by law, so as to influence the consideration of the tribunal. It is, but wise to await the outcomes of the proceedings holden at the judicial panel.

Daily Times recalls that Okeke had earlier dragged Aisha Yesufu, Tubaba, pastor Sam Adeyemi and other EndSARS protesters to court.

