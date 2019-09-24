Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament was “unlawful” because it was designed to stop MPs scrutinising the Government’s Brexit plans, the Supreme Court has ruled.

In a stunning blow for the Prime Minister, the 11 judges unanimously agreed that his true motivation was to stop Parliament from carrying out “its constitutional functions” by being able to hold the Government to account.

Delivering the ruling, Supreme Court president Lady Hale said Parliament had not, therefore, actually been prorogued.