Huawei Technologies Co. has upgraded its P30 Pro smartphone to the latest version of Google’s Android software.

This major upgrade of the flagship smartphone was achieved immediately after the U.S. imposed export restrictions which then initiated slashed projections for annual revenue at its consumer devices business by about $10 billion.

Again, since the product is an upgrade to an existing model, it likely may be shipped with updated software from Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

The smartphone will come in two new colors, when it be put up on sale from September 20 in different regions

However, Huawei Consumer Chief Executive Officer, Richard Yu is yet to say which regions would include the Android 10 operating system out of the box.

Yu made the announcement onstage at the start of the Internationale Funkausstellung, IFA technology conference in Berlin.

According to a spokesman for the Chinese company who disclosed to Bloomberg , “the updated P30 Pro would indeed run Android 10, although the company will only reveal which specific regions can run the latest OS “in the coming days.”

Yu also revealed that Huawei will unveil a new smartphone on Sept. 19 in Munich.