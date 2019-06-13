Huawei stops work on Windows laptop -Report

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Ladesope Ladelokun

Huawei has suspended the development of new Windows laptops and halted deliveries of the devices, Digitimes reports.

Following the placement of Huawei on the US Entity List by the US government, Huawei has been unable to develop devices with Android and Windows installed.

The company does have a backup plan to circumvent these restrictions, but this solution is reportedly not ready yet and subsequently, it is unable to continue developing notebooks and laptops with Windows installed.

The report said that Huawei communicated the suspension of its laptop development to supply chain partners, although this decision seems to be a temporary measure which will be revoked after Huawei has completed work on its new operating system.

According to a report by The Information, Huawei had planned to announce a new Windows laptop this week, but has postponed the launch due to the US government’s trade sanctions.

Recall that Microsoft had earlier removed Huawei laptops from its online store.

Huawei has, however, suggested that it is stockpiling of components and proprietary technology will mitigate the effect of the US sanctions and the laptop division only represents a tiny sliver of the company’s business.