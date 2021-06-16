Huawei launches new products powered by harmonyOS 2

Philip Clement, Abuja

In its effort to facilitate the growth of technology across the globe, a leading Tech Company, Huawei has launched a range of smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets which is powered by its new HarmonyOS 2 operating system.

This includes a new version of the Huawei Mate 40 Series and Huawei Mate X2, the Huawei Watch 3 Series, and the Huawei MatePad Pro.

At the event, Huawei also released the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4, its next-generation open-fit Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and two high-end monitors, the Huawei MateView and the Huawei MateView GT.

The company also announced that roughly100 other Huawei devices including both smartphones and tablets will be upgraded to run on HarmonyOS 2, giving consumers access to a seamless intelligent experience across multiple devices in all different types of scenarios.

“There are more smart devices in our lives than ever, but the experience they provide often isn’t smart.

Siloed systems tend to complicate interconnectivity and operations, which have ultimately led to a fragmented user experience.

“HarmonyOS is designed to address this problem. As a next-generation operating system for smart devices, HarmonyOS provides a common language for different kinds of devices to connect and collaborate, providing users with a more convenient, smooth, and secure experience.

“It uses distributed technology to meet the varied needs of all types of different devices with a single system, enabling flexible deployment as needed.

HarmonyOS also combines previously independent devices into a cohesive and holistic Super Device that integrates all hardware and resources to freely leverage the capabilities of its component devices based on the user’s real-time needs.

“For developers, HarmonyOS allows cross-platform development and cross-device deployment of apps, making the development of apps across devices easier than ever before,” the tech giant said.