HRAN decries increase rate of human rights violations in Nigeria

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the 2020 International Human Rights Day the Human Rights Agenda Network (HRAN), has decried the increased rate of human rights violations in Nigeria.

Quoting a data collated from the COVID-19 Situation Room, HRAN disclosed that the prevalent human rights issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic were extrajudicial killings, cases of rape and defilement, domestic abuse, physical assault.

According to a statement signed by Chisom Ihekwaba, HRAN Coordinator urged government to effectively implement laws aimed at eradicating violation of human rights such as the Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Act, the Anti-Torture Act, the African Charter on Human and People’s rights, among others.

‘’In a bid to monitor the impact of the pandemic on human rights, HRAN set up a COVID-19 Situation Room, to collate data from violations arising from the COVID-19 restrictions and publish monthly report of findings. To assist victims of human rights violations during the lockdown, HRAN set up a reporting website for victims to make reports, seek help and obtain redress.

READ ALSO: NHRC receives 104 complaints of alleged human rights violations

‘’Our database revealed that the prevalent human rights issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic were: extrajudicial killings, cases of rape and defilement, domestic abuse, physical assault. Undoubtedly, the vast majority of Nigerians have witnessed traumatizing experiences from the aftermath of the end SARS nationwide protest which held few months post-lockdown. Most recently in the throes of human rights violations is the gruesome attack and massacre of civilians in Borno State, Nigeria’’, it stated.

HRAN also called government and other stakeholders to adopt and implement measures to fulfill its human rights obligations to the citizenry.

‘’Government to effectively implement laws aimed at eradicating violation of human rights such as the Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Act, the Anti-Torture Act, the African Charter on Human and People’s rights, among others.

‘’CSOs to intensify advocacy efforts for the domestication of the Violence against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP Act 2015) in all states of the federation. Government should equip the appropriate agencies in their existing frameworks to properly investigate and prosecute human rights violations to ensure that justice is done for the victims. Prosecutors should also be sensitized and educated about the Violence against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP Act 2015) as well as other human rights laws.

‘’Increased sensitization by the National Orientation Agency. National Orientation Agency should be adequately funded by the government to enable them carry out their mandate efficiently and effectively.

‘’Government to adopt recommendations by the independent investigative panel set up by the National Human Rights Commission to reform the Nigeria Police Force and ensure that erring officers are sanctioned and victims of police brutality obtain justice Strengthen our security apparatus to curb thespate of insecurity in the country’’, it added.

HRAN further urges the government to as a matter of urgency, rise to insurgencies that have birthed chaos and insecurity in the Nation especially in Borno State, and take drastic measures to curtail the chaos, restore peace and adequately ensure the protection of human lives and properties in the State.

It added that in tackling human rights violations especially after a time as this, the country needs not only recovery from the pandemic, but also from every form of human rights violation.