HPRG backs implementation of universal health coverage in Nigeria

Health Policy Research Group (HPRG), College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC), has advocated the implementation of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria, describing it as a key to the development of Nigeria’s health sector. The Coordinator of HPRG, Prof. Obinna Onwujekwe, made the advocacy during a one-day knowledge synthesis/feedback workshop in Enugu to commemorate the UHC day. Onwujekwu said the workshop is geared towards ensuring access to health care without any financial impediment. According to him, it is to also ensure the “use of evidence generated by the HPRG to design and improve how the federal and state government can achieve UHC.” While presenting some research evidences from their studies on Multiple Financing Flows, Strategic Purchasing, Provider Payment Mechanisms, Domestic Resource Mobilisation funded by Resilient and Responsive Health Systems (RESYST Consortium), Onwujekwu lamented the poor and Ill-equipped conditions of health centers across the country, noting that “UHC holds the key to unlocking the doors to significant health improvements in Nigeria.” “And to achieve this goal, everybody must have financial covering which is where the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) becomes relevant to ensure financial coverage for all,” he said. Onwujekwe, however, observed that Nigeria is not yet “prime for the UHC” because “the health system needs to be strengthened.” He also identified existing impediments such as lack of resources and human capital and urged the government to provide the necessities to ensure full implementation. The General Manager, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Dr. Eke Jonathan said that NHIS is at the forefront of the UHC “serving as the structure set up to manage the UHC in Nigeria to ensure that funds are provided for the attainment of the UHC goals.” Jonathan added that although UHC has not been fully implemented, “reasonable progress” has been made towards its actualization. According to him; “States have adopted this policy and are setting up Health Maintenance Organizations and agencies that will work with the NHIS to achieve the goals of the UHC; the federal government though has not signed but is in support of the policy as they recently released N55 billion for basic health care. Therefore I can say for sure that UHC is attainable in Nigeria in the next 5 years.” Other key health stakeholders and health system researchers from Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi states that were in attendance were Dr. Chioma Ezenyimulu; Executive Secretary, Anambra state Primary Health Care Development Agency; Dr. Nwali Okata, Executive Secretary, Anambra state Primary Health Care Development Agency; Dr. Simeon Onyemaechi, Executive Secretary, Anambra state Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA); Dr. Uche Ewelike, Assistant General Manager NHIS; Prof. BSC. Uzochukwu, Deputy Coordinator, HPRG, State Coordinators of NHIS in Anambra and Enugu and many others.