How we won PDP South-West congress – Hon. Wole Oke

STEPHEN GBADAMOSI, IBADAN

The Lawmaker representing Ijesa North Federal Constituency, Honourable Busayo Oluwole Oke, has said that the just-concluded South-West Zonal congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was an evidence of collective resolve to reposition the party to victory.

Oke, in a statement he personally signed, said “the peaceful conduct of the congress was a signal to victory of our party in all elections at all levels.

“I, hereby, heartily congratulate our National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees (BoT) and all other organs of the party, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as well as all our party faithful for the successful conduct of the zonal congress.”

Oke also said; “I felicitate with all winners at the congress, especially the new chairman, South-West zone, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, and other new members of the executive.

“In this keen contest, there is no victor, no vanquished. Rather, it has afforded us a platform to reflect on our collective desire and profound determination to take on the reigns of governance again, so that we can save our dear nation from the brinks of collapse.

“It is a moment to genuinely reconcile and bury our differences. It is high time we forged ahead strongly, re-examine our ethos and values as we start restrategising on how to win back the Nigerian masses into our fold so that come 2023, we would make our triumphant entry into Aso Villa.”

He, however, charged the Ambassador Arapaja-led new government to maintain the newly established peace in the party so that its members could record victory at all levels in the subsequent elections.